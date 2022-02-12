Confident Rams picture perfect amid final prep work

Feb 10, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; The Super Bowl LVI roman numerals are seen at SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A 22-minute walk-through on Saturday marked the final on-field preparations for the Los Angeles Rams in advance of Super Bowl LVI.

As usual, Rams coach Sean McVay was upbeat … and eager. He was pleased with the mindset of his players as the challenge against the Cincinnati Bengals loomed.

“We’re very confident,” McVay said. “We’re ready to go. Then we’ve just got to play great in that window that we’ve got. There’s a good look in their eyes. I think there’s a good urgency, but also I just have a good feel about this team. I feel excited to watch them go and do their thing.”

After the walk-through at their team headquarters was conducted in jerseys and shorts, the Rams changed into Super Bowl LVI warm-up suits and lined up on risers for a team photo. The picture went off without a hitch.

Also: There were no last-minute changes on the team’s injury report.

The Rams were due to sequester on Saturday night at the same hotel used during the regular season, with the typical meetings and team meals on the agenda. McVay wasn’t worried about potential distractions affecting players on the eve of the big game.

“I feel good,” he said. “These guys are locked in for the task at hand. I feel good about the leadership of our group. They understand what a great opportunity they’ve earned. I think they’re going to go and play well tomorrow.”

–Field Level Media

(NFC pool report written by Jarrett Bell, USA Today Sports. Distributed by the Pro Football Writers of America)