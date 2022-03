CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals: NYCFC up after first leg

Mar 8, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; New York City FC V. Castellanos (11) kicks the ball against Comunicaciones FC in the second half of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Second-half goals by Maxi Moralez and Santiago Rodriguez gave New York City FC a 3-1 win over Guatemala’s Comunicaciones on Tuesday at East Hartford, Conn., in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series.

The second leg is scheduled for March 15 in Guatemala City.

The reigning Major League Soccer champions jumped on top when Valentin Castellanos scored on a short-range header in the 29th minute.

The visitors leveled the score in the 60th minute when Manuel Gamboa tapped in the ball after a scramble in front of the net.

Moralez’s 15-yard volley put NYCFC back on top in the 65th minute, and Rodriguez capped the scoring six minutes later.

Later Tuesday night, Mexico’s Leon visited the Seattle Sounders to open a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series.

The last two quarterfinals are set to begin Wednesday with CF Montreal facing Cruz Azul in Mexico City before Mexico’s Pumas takes on the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Mass.

–Field Level Media