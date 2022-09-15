Complexity Gaming sweep HEET at ESL Pro League Season 16

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Complexity Gaming recorded a sweep of HEET on Thursday to remain undefeated in Group C action at ESL Pro League Season 16 in Malta.

While Complexity improved to 2-0, Astralis and Heroic evened their records at 1-1 after posting sweeps of MOUZ and ENCE, respectively.

The $835,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 24 teams vying for a $175,000 first prize and a berth in the BLAST Premier World Final. Only the Season 16 champion will clinch a spot in the $1 million Final set for Dec. 14-18 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Pro League teams are divided into four groups for the initial round-robin phase. The four group champions will advance to the playoff quarterfinals, while the teams that come in second and third in each group will move on to the playoffs’ Round of 12.

All matches in the group stage and the playoffs are best-of-three until the best-of-five final on Oct. 2.

Groups A and B have been completed, with the rest of Group C action to be contested daily through Sunday, followed by Group D from Sept. 21-25.

Complexity Gaming recorded a 2-0 win over HEET by posting a 16-8 victory on Nuke and a 16-12 triumph on Overpass.

Canadian Justin “FaNg” Coakley had a team-best 43 kills and Ricky “floppy” Kemery added a plus-11 kills-to-deaths differential for Complexity. Aurelien “afro” Drapier joined fellow Frenchman Pierre “Ex3rcice” Bulinge with 39 kills and added a team-best plus-4 K-D differential for HEET.

Astralis rebounded from Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Complexity Gaming by securing a 2-0 win over MOUZ. They notched a 16-7 victory on Inferno and a 16-14 triumph on Nuke.

Denmark’s Asger “Farlig” Jensen had 51 kills and a plus-27 differential to pace Astralis. Germany’s Jon “JDC” de Castro totaled 42 kills and a plus-4 differential for MOUZ.

Heroic posted a 2-0 win over ENCE, registering a 16-13 victory on Ancient and a 16-10 triumph on Vertigo.

Rene “TeSeS” Madsen had 50 kills and fellow Denmark native Casper “cadiaN” Moller recorded a plus-22 K-D for Heroic. Poland’s Pawel “dycha” Dycha had 40 kills for ENCE.

Group C action continues Friday with three matches:

–Astralis vs. HEET

–Complexity Gaming vs. Heroic

–ENCE vs. MOUZ

ESL Pro League Season 16 group standings, with win-loss record, score differential and points:

Group A

1. Team Vitality, 5-0, +40, 15 points

2. Fnatic, 3-2, +36, 9 points

3. Natus Vincere, 3-2, +6, 6 points

4. Team Spirit, 2-3, -9, 6 points

5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-3, -31, 6 points

6. Endpoint, 1-4, -42, 3 points

Group B

1. G2 Esports, 5-0, +73, 15 points

2. FaZe Clan, 4-1, +39, 12 points

3. Outsiders, 3-2, +27, 9 points

4. BIG, 2-3, +3, 6 points

5. MIBR, 1-4, -62, 3 points

6. FTW Esports, 0-5, -80, 0 points

Group C

1. Complexity, 2-0, +12, 6 points

2. Astralis, 1-1, +11, 3 points

3. MOUZ, 1-1, -2, 3 points

4. Heroic, 1-1, 0, 3 points

5. ENCE, 1-1, +6, 3 points

6. HEET, 0-2, -27, 0 points

Group D

Cloud9

Movistar Riders

Team Liquid

FURIA Esports

Evil Geniuses

Eternal Fire

–Field Level Media