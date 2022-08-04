fbpx
Published August 4, 2022

Washington Commanders sign cornerback De’Vante Bausby

Eagles' De'Vante Bausby warms up before facing the New York Giants Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.Sports Eagles
Credit: Jerry Habraken, The News Journal

The Washington Commanders signed free agent cornerback De’Vante Bausby on Thursday.

Bausby, 29, appeared in 26 NFL games (six starts) for four teams from 2016 to 2020.

He just completed a season with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.

Bausby recorded 60 tackles and eight passes defensed with the Chicago Bears (2016), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Denver Broncos (2019-20) and Arizona Cardinals (2020).

Washington waived linebacker Drew White with an injury designation to make room for Bausby on the roster.

–Field Level Media

