Washington Commanders sign cornerback De’Vante Bausby

The Washington Commanders signed free agent cornerback De’Vante Bausby on Thursday.

Bausby, 29, appeared in 26 NFL games (six starts) for four teams from 2016 to 2020.

He just completed a season with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.

Bausby recorded 60 tackles and eight passes defensed with the Chicago Bears (2016), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Denver Broncos (2019-20) and Arizona Cardinals (2020).

Washington waived linebacker Drew White with an injury designation to make room for Bausby on the roster.

