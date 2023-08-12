Commanders outlast Browns, 17-15, in preseason opener

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders quarterbacks Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and Jacoby Brissett ran for a score as Washington outlasted the Browns 17-15 in Cleveland.

Howell connected with Jahan Dotson at the 11-minute mark of the second quarter for a 26-yard score to answer the Browns’ first-quarter safety and Brissett made it 14-2 with a 12-yard TD run less than five minutes later.

Trailing 17-2, the Browns came to life for the second straight game behind rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The former UCLA quarterback zipped a 7-yard TD pass to David Bell to make it a one-score game with 37 seconds to play in the third quarter at 17-9.

Thompson-Robinson completed 9 of 10 passes for 102 yards and had three carries for 11 yards.

Kellen Mond’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Mike Harley Jr. with 1:39 remaining made it 17-15. Mond missed Austin Watkins Jr., who had a game-high six receptions for 71 yards, on the two-point conversion try that would’ve tied the game.

Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson ripped through the Commanders’ defense on the opening drive, ending in a goal-line stand by Washington at its own 1-yard line. Watson completed each of his three pass attempts for 12 yards and had three carries for 20 yards.

Browns rookie safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. intercepted both Commanders backup quarterbacks.

Lightning and heavy rain delayed the start of the game.

–Field Level Media