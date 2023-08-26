Commanders edge Bengals 21-19, finish off perfect preseason

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jake Fromm and Jacoby Brissett combined to throw for 240 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Washington Commanders to a 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Landover, Md., on Saturday.

The Commanders also rushed for 150 yards to cap their preseason at 3-0.

Trevor Siemian was 14-for-23 for 133 yards and an interception for the Bengals (0-2-1). Reid Sinnett threw a touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 6:29 remaining, but Cincinnati missed the two-point conversion.

Fromm was 13 of 18 for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Brissett finished 10-for-15 passing for 96 yards and a TD. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 52 yards and Mitchell Tinsley caught three passes for 89 yards and a score.

Jake Browning finished 6-for-6 for 42 yards and a TD pass for the Bengals. Jackson finished with 56 yards receiving.

–Field Level Media