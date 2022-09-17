Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (groin) is questionable

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is questionable for Sunday’s game at Detroit due to a groin injury.

The team added Allen to the injury report on Saturday along with elevating defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e and guard Wes Martin from the practice squad.

Allen, 27, was injured in the season-opening 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had an MRI earlier this week and was a limited participant in practice.

Allen recorded three tackles and a sack against the Jaguars, playing 54 snaps on defense and five on special teams.

The 2017 first-round draft pick and 2021 Pro Bowl selection has 27 sacks, 76 quarterback hits and 267 tackles in 70 career games (all starts).

–Field Level Media