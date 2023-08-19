Commanders DT Jonathan Allen dealing with foot injury

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is dealing with plantar fasciitis, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Saturday.

Rivera said Allen’s foot injury is not considered serious. He also said the team is being careful with offensive tackles Andrew Wylie and Charles Leno and cornerback Kendall Fuller, who “have a couple of nicks.”

Allen, 28, has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections and has started at least 15 games during each of the past five seasons.

Allen recorded 7.5 sacks, 65 tackles and an interception in 16 starts in 2022. He has 33.5 sacks, 92 quarterback hits and 329 tackles in 85 games (all starts) since being drafted by Washington in the first round in 2017.

The Commanders continue preseason play Monday night against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. They kick off the regular season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10.

