Commanders’ Chase Young to return to practice next week

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will return to practice next week, roughly 11 1/2 months after tearing is right ACL and MCL in a game last season.

Young has been on the reserve/physically unable to perform list since Aug. 23 as he continued his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the 21-day practice window will be opened on Young next week. Young can be added to the active roster at any point in that window. The Commanders host Minnesota in Week 9.

Young, 23, tore his right ACL and MCL on Nov. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was eligible to return for the team’s Oct. 9 game against Tennessee, won by the Titans.

Rivera said Young met with Dr. James Andrews on Thursday and “everything is positive” on the surgically repaired knee.

Washington selected Young with the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2020, and he earned Pro Bowl and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors that season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 15 starts.

Injuries limited him to nine games last season, and he contributed 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Commanders (3-4) visit Indianapolis (3-3-1) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media