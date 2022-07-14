Washington Commanders agree to terms with USFL star DeJuan Neal

Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders agreed to terms with defensive back DeJuan Neal, who recently played in the USFL.

Agent Sean Stellato told reporters Thursday that Neal will be joining the Commanders after spending this past season playing for the New Jersey Generals.

Neal, 25, will become the second player who competed in the 2022 USFL season to sign with an NFL club. Linebacker Christian Sam signed with the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Neal played in the XFL in 2020 after competing collegiately for Division II Shepherd University.

