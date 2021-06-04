Columbus Blue Jackets’ Max Domi has surgery, out to start next season

Apr 12, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi (16) passes the puck as Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) trails the play during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi is expected to miss the start of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Peter Millett on Thursday at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo. Domi is expected to miss five to six months, the team announced Friday.

“Max had been experiencing some discomfort in his shoulder, which he brought to our attention last week and a subsequent examination revealed a labral tear,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “It was determined that surgery was the best course of action, and we look forward to Max’s return early next season.”

Domi, 26, recorded 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) and a team-leading 75 penalty minutes in 54 games this season with the Blue Jackets. He was acquired by Columbus in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 6.

Domi has totaled 275 points (90 goals, 185 assists) in 429 career games with the Arizona Coyotes, Canadiens and Blue Jackets. He was selected by the Coyotes with the 12th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.

