Colts try to block Vikings from clinching NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting healthy at the right time as they attempt to wrap up the NFC North division title Saturday afternoon when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis.

Indianapolis (4-8-1) has lost three straight games and six of their past seven. With a month remaining, the Colts are trying to avoid closing the season in a complete tailspin under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Minnesota (10-3) clinches the division and a playoff spot with a win, but the Vikings are coming a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions last week as their defense continued to struggle.

“They’re trying to clinch, obviously they didn’t get it done against Detroit. They’re going to play their best ball,” Saturday said. “I told the guys, we’ve got four winnable games left. That starts this week at Minnesota.”

Issues with personnel and scheme have hurt the Vikings defensive, which has given up 30.4 points per game over their last five contests.

“I think there is a lot of things we can do and there’s a lot of things on the table,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Whether it’s personnel based, whether it be schematics based, changing things up and changing some looks. Being a little bit more aggressive at times. Just picking our spots defensively to put our players in situations to be aggressive and try to make some plays.”

What should help is the likely return of safety Harrison Smith, who missed the game at Detroit with a neck injury. O’Connell said that Smith is getting his full strength back and he anticipates him playing against the Colts.

Minnesota also plans for left tackle Christian Darrisaw to play. With Darrisaw, the Vikings average 4.67 yards a carry this season but without him in the lineup, Minnesota is under 3.0 per carry. He hasn’t played a complete game since Nov. 6 due to concussions.

Still, the Vikings are 10th in the league in scoring (24.0 points per game). O’Connell said center Garrett Bradbury, who didn’t play against Detroit, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, Sr., and wide receiver Adam Thielen should all be available Saturday.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is seventh in the league in passing yards (3,358), while wideout Justin Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards (1,500) and is second in receptions (99). Running back Dalvin Cook is sixth in the league in rushing yards (950) and tied for 10th in rushing touchdowns (8).

The biggest issue for the Colts has been quarterback play, as starter Matt Ryan has endured a poor season, leading the NFL in interceptions (13) and fumbles (14). Still, Saturday said Ryan remains the starter against the Vikings.

The Colts had a bye week last week after losing 54-19 at Dallas on Dec. 4, when they allowed eight total touchdowns.

“We talked about it, about Dallas and even about our game vs. Pittsburgh not being what we want,” Saturday said. “And I think he shoulders a lot of the burden. We haven’t been good enough in a lot of areas, so I hate to pinpoint one guy or one position, but obviously that’s the quarterback position in the NFL, right? You get way too much credit, you get way too much blame. But there’s parts of the game that has to improve. And we talked about that with a number of different guys.”

The Colts are second-to-last in the NFL in scoring (16.1 points per game).

