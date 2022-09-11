Colts sign G Quenton Nelson to 4-year extension

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts signed All-Pro Quenton Nelson to a four-year extension Saturday night, reportedly making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

The Colts announced the signing but didn’t release financials. However, ESPN and NFL Network both reported the deal is worth $80 million, including $60 million in guaranteed money.

Nelson, 26, is now under contract through 2026.

“Everyone knows what great ability he has, but I think what makes Quenton special is how smart he plays and how instinctive he is,” head coach Frank Reich said. “I think that’s what takes his game over the top. He’s a physically dominant player, but it’s his instincts and his intelligence that take him I think to another level.”

Nelson is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time, first-team All Pro.

The Colts selected Nelson No. 6 overall in the 2018 draft.

–Field Level Media