Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night’s game at Denver with an ankle injury.

The Colts (1-2-1) also ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard, safety Julian Blackmon and defensive end Tyquan Lewis for the Week 5 game against the Broncos (2-2).

On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich and Taylor both said they were hopeful that the injury wasn’t severe enough to keep him out. “But if you can’t go, you can’t go,” Taylor said.

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champion, sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor, 23, has rushed for 328 yards and a touchdown and has nine catches for 44 yards in four games this season.

Nyheim Hines is expected to take over in the backfield against Denver, with Deon Jackson also in the mix. Hines has gained only 11 yards on eight carries in four games this season.

Leonard broke his nose and sustained a concussion in his season debut against the Titans. He was also listed with a back injury on Wednesday’s report. Blackmon has an ankle injury and Lewis is also dealing with a concussion.

