Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on track to return in Week 7

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, all but assuring the All-Pro will return in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard was also a full participant Thursday after listed as limited Wednesday, when he was wearing a red non-contact jersey. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee.

Leonard has yet to play a full game in 2022. He had offseason back surgery that kept him out of the first three games.

However, defensive end Kwity Paye missed practice for a second consecutive day Thursday with an ankle injury.

Taylor missed the past two games with an ankle injury sustained in the Colts’ Week 4 loss to the Titans.

He returned to practice last week but said Thursday he “just wasn’t moving right” to return for last Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

Taylor, 23, has rushed for 328 yards and a touchdown and has nine catches for 44 yards in four games this season.

