Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Vikings

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor injured his right ankle on his team’s opening drive Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Taylor went to the medical tent after taking a hit on the sideline following a 13-yard reception on the game’s third play from scrimmage.

The Colts later ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champion, originally injured the ankle in Week 4 and missed the next two games. He entered Saturday’s game with 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.

Deon Jackson and Zack Moss shared the backfield duties after Taylor departed.

