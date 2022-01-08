Colts activate wide receiver Parris Campbell from IR

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) warms up before the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.Indianapolis Colts At Baltimore Ravens At M T Bank Stadium In Baltimore Maryland Monday Night Football Oct 11 2021

Indianapolis activated wide receiver Parris Campbell from injured reserve, clearing him to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Colts look to clinch a wild-card playoff berth.

Campbell, in his third NFL season, went on IR on Oct. 19 after breaking his foot in a Week 6 win over the Houston Texans. He was designated to return from IR on Dec. 31.

This season, Campbell, 24, has played in five games (three starts) and has caught 10 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts selected the former Ohio State receiver in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s played 14 career games (eight starts) and has 34 receptions for 360 yards and two TDs plus six carries for 50 yards and seven kickoff returns for 175 yards.

The team also elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley (standard elevation), safety Will Redmond (COVID-19 replacement) and defensive tackle Chris Williams (standard elevation) to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Indianapolis (9-7) will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie at Jacksonville (2-14). The Colts still have a path to the playoffs should they lose, but they’d require help from other teams.

