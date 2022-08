Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Indianapolis Colts activated wide receiver Mike Strachan from the active/physically unable to perform list on Monday.

Strachan, 25, underwent a knee procedure in the spring and was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2021, Strachan had two catches for 26 yards in six games during his rookie season.

