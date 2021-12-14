Colts activate center Ryan Kelly off reserve/COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) squints from the bench during a rainy, chilly game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Indianapolis Colts At Buffalo Bills Nfl On Sunday Nov 21 2021 At Highmark Stadium In Orchard Park N Y

The Indianapolis Colts activated center Ryan Kelly off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Kelly was placed on the list Dec. 4 and sat out Indianapolis’ 31-0 rout of the Houston Texans the following day.

Kelly, 28, was the Colts’ first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has started all 78 games in his career, including 12 this season.

The Colts (7-6) return from their bye week to host the New England Patriots (9-4) on Saturday (8:15 p.m. ET).

–Field Level Media