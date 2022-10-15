Colorado stops Cal in OT for first win of season

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado won its first game of the season, outlasting California 20-13 in overtime Saturday at Boulder, Colo., with interim head coach Mike Sanford Jr. leading the Buffaloes in his first game.

Sanford took over for the fired Karl Dorrell at the start of the Golden Bears’ bye week last week.

Colorado scored a touchdown to open overtime on J.T. Shrout’s 22-yard pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig that was reviewed by the replay officials. The catch was first ruled out of bounds but replays showed that Lemonious-Craig’s right foot was on the ground before he fell out of the end zone.

California was stopped on downs in its overtime possession.

On fourth down at the 11-yard line, Jack Plummer’s pass in the end zone intended for Keleki Latu was incomplete.

Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) snapped a six-game losing streak dating to last season.

California (3-3, 1-2) is now 0-3 on the road.

Shrout completed 8 of 12 pass attempts for 69 yards in relief of starter Owen McCown, who was 13 of 21 for 104 yards with an interception.

Lemonious-Craig finished with eight catches for 119 yards.

Shrout led a 14-play, 69-yard drive that resulted in Cole Becker’s 24-yard field goal with 4:30 left in regulation that put the Buffaloes ahead 13-10.

California responded with Dario Longhetto’s 34-yard field goal as time expired in regulation after the Golden Bears went 59 yards in 12 plays.

The Buffaloes entered the weekend ranked No. 129 out of 131 FBS teams in total defense, allowing 508.8 yards per game. They were last in rushing defense giving up nearly 300 yards per game.

Colorado led 3-0 at halftime after limiting California to 103 total yards, 23 on the ground. The Buffaloes held the Golden Bears to 35 yards rushing and 297 overall in the game.

Plummer threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to J. Michael Sturdivant with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter to give California a 7-3 lead.

Colorado answered later, driving 58 yards in six plays, culminating with Anthony Hankerson’s 1-yard scoring run with 14:25 remaining.

The teams traded fumbles before the Golden Bears tied the game at 10 with 10:20 left on Longhetto’s 27-yard field goal.

