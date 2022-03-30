Colorado State star David Roddy enters NBA Draft

Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State guard and Mountain West Conference player of the year David Roddy entered his name into the 2022 NBA Draft on Wednesday but will not hire an agent.

Roddy averaged team-leading totals in points (19.2), rebounds (7.6) and blocks (1.1) during the regular season.

Colorado State earned a No. 6 seed — its highest in school history — in the NCAA Tournament, where it lost to Michigan in the first round. It was the Rams’ first tourney appearance since 2013. Roddy collected 13 points, six rebounds and four assists against the Wolverines.

“This was by far the best and most enjoyable season that I have been a part of,” Roddy posted to Twitter.

Roddy was also named All-America honorable mention by the Associated Press.

Roddy is averaging 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 91 contests (77 starts) in three seasons at Colorado State.

Roddy will go through the draft process while maintaining his eligibility to return for his senior season.

“This process is a great opportunity for me to get feedback on what I need to improve and test myself against other draft prospects,” Roddy told ESPN.

The NBA draft combine is May 16-22 in Chicago.

–Field Level Media