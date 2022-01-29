Colorado Rockies likely to pursue Kyle Schwarber after MLB lockout

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Once the MLB lockout ends, with the latest updates providing mixed news, free-agent slugger Kyle Schwarber will be generating plenty of interest from across the league. Plenty of contenders will be involved, but the Colorado Rockies will also be a team to monitor.

Schwarber missed a significant portion of the 2021 season after suffering a hamstring strain. He originally suffered the injury on July 2, later being traded to the Boston Red Sox, before suffering a setback in August. But the veteran outfielder provides plenty of pop when he’s in the lineup and there will be multiple teams pursuing the left-handed bat.

The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders reports that the Rockies had interest in Schwarber before MLB implemented a lockout. Once free agency re-opens, he’ll likely be among the club’s top targets before Opening Day arrives.

Kyle Schwarber stats (2021): 32 home runs, 71 RBIs, .266/.374/.554, .928 OPS in 399 at-bats

Schwarber is a natural fit for Coors Field. One of the most homer-friendly MLB stadiums would be a boost for the 6-foot slugger’s towering power. With the next MLB CBA set to include the universal designated hitter, it also creates a new spot in the lineup for a player who is limited defensively.

Of course, Colorado will face plenty of competition for Schwarber. But he has already earned one World Series ring in his career and entering his age-29 season, this could be his best opportunity at a huge contract. If the Rockies make a lucrative offer, with more money instead of a longer contract duration, a deal could be possible.