Colorado Rockies-Atlanta Braves series finale postponed

Sep 16, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves grounds crew works on the field during a rain delay prior to the start of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday afternoon’s series finale between the Colorado Rockies and host Atlanta Braves was postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.

The game will be rescheduled on a date to be determined.

The Rockies (68-78) improved to 5-1 on their current 10-game road trip with a 5-4 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday and a 3-2 win in 10 innings the following day.

The Braves (76-68) entered play on Thursday with a 3 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies as they attempt to secure their fourth straight National League East division title.

–Field Level Media