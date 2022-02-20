Colorado defeats cold-shooting Stanford for fifth straight win

Feb 19, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) drives past Colorado Buffaloes guard Julian Hammond III (1) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Battey scored 15 points, Nique Clifford had 14 points, and the visiting Colorado Buffaloes beat the Stanford Cardinal 70-53 on Saturday night.

K.J. Simpson, Jabari Walker and Keeshawn Barthelemy had 10 each for Colorado (18-9, 10-7 Pac-12 Conference). The Buffaloes have won five straight.

Jaiden Delaire had 12 points and was the only player to score in double figure for Stanford (15-12, 8-9).

The Cardinal led by nine seven minutes into the game but Colorado went on a 15-3 run to go ahead 21-18 on a driving layup by Clifford with 7:31 left in the period.

The Buffaloes led 29-28 after Barthelemy sank two free throws, but Delaire’s 3-pointer gave the Cardinal a 31-29 lead at the half.

Colorado tied it on the first possession of the second half but then committed turnovers on the next three possessions and the Cardinal took advantage, going ahead 37-33 on jumper by Delaire. A 3-pointer by Battey tied the game at 39-all and Clifford made another from deep to put the Buffaloes ahead 42-40.

Spencer Jones gave Stanford a 45-42 lead but then Stanford went cold and the Buffaloes capitalized.

Tristan da Silva’s dunk off a steal put the Buffaloes back, and his layup extended it to three points and Simpson had a layup and later two free throws to give Colorado a 53-46 lead with 8:31 left. After a timeout Luke O’Brien scored on a layup and Battey fed Walker for a dunk to cap a 15-1 run that put the Buffaloes ahead 57-46.

Maxime Raynaud’s layup with 5:15 left ended a Cardinal drought that lasted 7:08 and included 10 straight missed shot attempts.

Jones followed a Colorado miss with another layup but Clifford split a pair of free throws and Barthelemy made two from the line to put the Buffaloes ahead 60-50 with 3:46 left.

Stanford turned it over on its next possession and Battey made a fadeaway jumper and a 3-pointer to give Colorado a 15-point lead.

