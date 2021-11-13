Colorado Avalanche claim forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers

May 10, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (62) moves around New Jersey Devils defenseman Matt Tennyson (7) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

The Flyers placed him on waivers Friday afternoon.

Aube-Kubel, 25, appeared in seven games for the Flyers this season and tallied one assist. The Flyers selected him with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, and he made his debut in the 2018-19 season. In 102 career games with Philadelphia, he recorded 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists).

The Avalanche have struggled to find their footing this season and are in fifth place in the Central Division entering play Saturday, when they host the San Jose Sharks.

–Field Level Media