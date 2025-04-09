AJ Ferrari reveals left-field reason why he chose UNC wrestling over Penn State and Oklahoma State in tranfer portal

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This week, talented but troubled star wrestler AJ Ferrari explained the unexpected reason why he passed on opportunities with the Oklahoma State and Penn State wrestling programs to join the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Three years ago, Oklahoma State 197-pounder AJ Ferrari was on a path to being an amateur wrestling superstar and a long-term star in the sport. He brought the university a national title in 2021, but soon after, his life and career spiraled into some dark places.

The gifted wrestler missed most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to a car accident and then worrisome sexual assault and battery allegations. However, he got his act together and got a second chance with Cal State Bakersfield this season. He rewarded that opportunity with a 21-1 record, a PAC-12 title, and finishing third in the NCAA Tournament.

Unsurprisingly, it made him one of the top players available in the transfer portal this month. Yet, despite being able to take his talents to powerhouse programs like Penn State or a return to Oklahoma State, he chose UNC. This week, he explained why, and the core reason may surprise some.

AJ Ferrari record (2024-25): 21-1, PAC-12197-pound champion

AJ Ferrari passed on Penn State and Oklahoma State because of religious beliefs?

“Just what you said. The training partners, the facilities, and the coaches being, again like I said, number one — they’re all strong Christian believers, and they have the fruit of that,” Ferrari told FloWrestling. “You know, they show those fruits. They’re good people. They live the lifestyle that I aspire to live. They’re great people, and I just really respect them.

“And then on top of that, you know the only coach ever to coach four-time national champions, two of them, is Rob Koll. The only exception to that is [Penn State’s] Cael Sanderson,” he added. “You know, Rob coached Kyle Dake and Yianni Diakomihalis. And then the only other person, other head coach to ever do that, is Cael Sanderson coaching Aaron Brooks and then coaching Carter [Starocci]. So that just shows that he has a culture of finding guys to reach their highest level.” [h/t Essentialy Sports]

Facilities, coaches, and teammates always play a huge role in an athlete’s choice of where they will compete. Location also can be a major factor. It was for Rocco Welsh leaving Ohio State for PSU. However, it is different for religious faith to be as influential as it was for Ferrari. However, after what his life was turning into a few years ago, if religion can keep him on the straight and narrow, then the Tar Heels may be the right school for him.

More college wrestling transfer portal news and rumors: