Many of the best college football teams in 2025 enjoyed some time off in Week 4, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions. So, Saturday provided a golden opportunity to watch teams like the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders shine in ranked matchups.

Let’s dive into our Week 5 college football rankings, evaluating the 25 best college football teams after Week 4. For transparency, you can find our individual college football rankings for before Week 0 and after Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3

25. USC Trojans (Previously: Unranked)

The USC Trojans have been dominating quietly behind the scenes this year, boasting a +115 point differential entering Week 4. Lincoln Riley has seemingly found his quarterback, with Jayden Maiava leading the nation in ESPN QBR (94.3), seemingly ending this program’s search for its next driving force on offense. For now, USC is a borderline top-25 team, but there is a golden opportunity to change that—one way or another—on the road against Illinois’ defense in Week 5. (Written Before 11 PM ET Kickoff. Update Coming on Sunday Morning).

24. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Previously: 25)

There’s the Jeremiyah Love we were waiting to see. Entering Week 4, Love averaged just 3.8 yards per carry with his longest run going for 16 yards. He made those runs a routine at home on Sunday versus Purdue, leading the way in an excellent first half by Notre Dame’s ground game. We kept the Fighting Irish in the top 25 college football rankings because they lost by 4 total points against a pair of top-10 teams. That bought them some grace, but stumbling against Arkansas next week would be inexcusable. Granted, given the state of Chris Ash’s defense, a loss is certainly on the table.

23. Mississippi State Bulldogs (Previously: Unranked)

For the first time since December 2022, the Mississippi State Bulldogs have cracked the top 25 college football rankings. That comes after head coach Jeff Lebby doubled his win total from last season (two) in the program’s first four games this season. Maybe the Bulldogs’ run ends next weekend against Tennessee, but we certainly wouldn’t rule out Lebby’s offense pulling off the upset by stunning the Vols in a shootout.

22. BYU Cougars (Previously: Unranked)

Another week brings another stifling performance by the BYU Cougars’ defense. This unit has recorded a takeaway in all three games this fall, generating five takeaways in the last two weeks. BYU’s third-down defense is also suffocating, one of the best in college football, and all of that set the tone on Saturday night. BYU’s offense still leaves something to be desired, but it’s the other side of the ball that should have no trouble going into Colorado and dispatching the Buffaloes next week.

21. Illinois Fighting Illini (9)

Bret Bielema’s Illinois Fighting Illini were utterly demolished on Saturday night in Indiana. Even when it seemed like it might be a game after the first quarter (14-7), the Hoosiers clearly looked like the better team on both sides of the ball. That was further apparent in a 21-3 second quarter. Unfortunately for Illinois, its stint in the top 25 could be drawing to a close with a matchup looming in Week 5 versus USC.

20. Vanderbilt Commodores (21)

For the first time since 2008, the Vanderbilt Commodores are 4-0. A week after cracking the AP Top 25 rankings, Vanderbilt handled it in stride by running all over Georgia State. The Commodores’ defense hasn’t allowed a single opponent to reach 21 points this season and with quarterback Diego Pavia once again proving to be a dependable dual-threat, Clark Lea’s team is on a roll. It’s fair to think this run will come to an end in October—at Alabama, vs. LSU, vs. Missouri—but Vanderbilt should enjoy the ride for as long as it lasts.

19. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (18)

As long as head coach Brent Key and quarterback Haynes King are around, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are going to be entertaining every Saturday. Coming off a nice win over Clemson, Georgia Tech avoided falling into a trap game at home versus Temple. With the victory, the Yellow Jackets are 4-0 for the first time since the 2014 season, when they finished 11-3 with an Orange Bowl victory over Mississippi State. Given Georgia Tech’s schedule this season, there’s a real chance this is only a two- or three-loss team in 2025.

18. Missouri Tigers (22)

It might be time to start talking about Ahmad Hardy as a dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate. The Missouri Tigers‘ featured back carried this offense early. Once South Carolina’s defense focused even more on trying to take him away, Mizzou burned them with Jamal Roberts and Beau Pribula. Dominating in the trenches and controlling the ground game became the Tigers’ identity in Saturday’s win. Not only did Missouri erupt for 290 rushing yards, but they also held South Carolina to -9 rushing yards. Mizzou should have no trouble imposing its will against UMass in Week 5, which would mean a 5-0 record and two weeks to prepare for Alabama.

17. Tennessee Volunteers (20)

After a heartbreaking loss at home to Georgia last week, Joey Aguilar and the Tennessee Volunteers took it all out on UAB. The game was essentially over in the first quarter. Joey Aguilar continues to outperform Nico Iamaleava, and the Volunteers’ ground game is thriving. What’s particularly impressive about Tennessee’s success this year is that it has all come without star cornerback Jermod McCoy (ACL) and freshman right tackle David Sanders Jr. (shoulder). A road trip to Mississippi State shouldn’t slow down the Vols in Week 5.

16. Alabama Crimson Tide (18)

Week 5 is everything for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kalen DeBoer. They’ve been kept in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 college football rankings after beating Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin. It’s a bit suspect, given that the last time we saw the Crimson Tide versus a ranked opponent ended in a 14-point loss, but the talent on Alabama’s roster is undeniable. Unfortunately for DeBoer, this matchup against Georgia is taking place in Athens. Right now, the coaching and quarterback advantage goes to the Bulldogs. If Alabama loses, there will be little justification for them to remain in the top 25.

15. Michigan Wolverines (17)

Sherrone Moore rejoins the Michigan Wolverines in Week 5, and he has to feel great about where this football program is at. On a Saturday afternoon where freshman Bryce Underwood wasn’t effective through the air (12-for-22, 4.8 ypa), Michigan still left Nebraska with a road win. That’s because this ground game, led by Justice Haynes, combined for over 285 rushing yards and 3 scores, averaging 9 yards per touch before going to the victory formation. Michigan gets some well-earned rest in Week 5 before hosting Wisconsin to kick off the month of October.

14. Ole Miss Rebels (14)

It might be time for the Ole Miss Rebels coach to tell Austin Simmons that this job belongs to Trinidad Chambliss now. In the last two games, facing better competition, Chambliss has outplayed Simmons. We’ve also seen far more consistency from the Rebels’ passing game, and Chambliss’ running ability adds another element to this attack. After driving the team to wins over Arkansas and Tulane in the last two weeks, Chambliss should be the Ole Miss starting quarterback in Week 5 against LSU’s defense.

13. Iowa State Cyclones (12)

Matt Campbell is at it again. The Iowa State Cyclones are off to a 4-0 start for the second consecutive year. Given the team’s schedule, talent level and coaching this year, we see no reason why Campbell can’t be the first head coach in Iowa State history to deliver consecutive seasons with double-digit wins. Returning from the bye next Saturday night against Arizona, we don’t see any reason why the momentum for Campbell’s program would slow down in the next three weeks.

12. Texas Longhorns (11)

To crack the top 10 right now in our Week 5 college football rankings, a team needs to be undefeated and have a quarterback we trust. The Texas Longhorns have neither. Arch Manning looks broken, both mechanically and in terms of how he reads the field and reacts to things. With no real tangible signs of improvement ahead of the SEC portion of the Longhorns’ schedule, things could get ugly quickly for Texas.

11. Indiana Hoosiers (16)

In Week 4, the Indiana Hoosiers looked like an even better team than the one that reached the College Football Playoff last season. Illinois performed like the Hoosiers’ previous opponents—Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, and Indiana State—on Saturday night. What’s evident is that Fernando Mendoza is providing even better quarterback play for Indiana than it got last year. This is a remarkably well-rounded football team, and a road trip to face the Iowa Hawkeyes shouldn’t even be a speed bump for Curt Cignetti’s team.

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders (15)

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are for real. It’s one thing to go into Utah and win; it’s another when your starting quarterback leaves with a head injury in a game where he already threw 2 interceptions. Will Hammond thrived in relief—2 touchdowns, 169 passing yards and 10.6 ypa—which is a testament to both the freshman quarterback, the coaching staff and the surrounding talent. Just as important, Texas Tech’s defense is legitimate. The Red Raiders generated 4 takeaways, held Utah to 4-for-14 on third-down attempts and allowed just 3.8 yards per play. Money can buy happiness, at least for Red Raiders fans, so kudos to Cody Campbell.

9. Texas A&M Aggies (8)

Last week, the Texas A&M Aggies finally beat a top-10 team on the road for the first time in what felt like forever. It’s even more remarkable considering the Aggies’ offense went just 4-for-11 on third-down attempts, and they lost the time of possession battle by six minutes. Marcel Reed has elevated his game, with his big-play ability especially crucial given that Texas A&M’s defense is still giving up over 350 total yards and 19 first downs per game. We still have confidence in Mike Elko’s ability to make adjustments, and two weeks to prepare for Jackson Arnold and Auburn’s offense should be enough for the Aggies to improve to 4-0 next week.

8. Oklahoma Sooners (10)

Think that rematch versus Jackson Arnold meant something to the Oklahoma Sooners? Ordinarily, we’d highlight John Mateer (271 passing yards and 2 total touchdowns) once again carrying this Sooners’ offense and leading them to a win over a ranked opponent. However, the spotlight in Week 4 belongs to Oklahoma’s defense. This unit shattered the single-game program record for sacks (10), capping it off with a safety on Arnold that iced the game. Brent Venables’ guys have delivered twice now versus Michigan and Auburn. Kent State is next up on the Sooners’ schedule, but this team is ready to battle Texas.

7. Florida State Seminoles (7)

The Florida State Seminoles‘ offense erupted in Week 4. Micahi Danzy stole the show early, putting up 175 scrimmage yards on his first 3 touches of the game, just a ‘casual’ 58.7 yards-per-touch average. In the first quarter alone, Florida State outgained Kent State 462 yards to 114 before the game was delayed. Just utter annihilation on Saturday afternoon at the hands of FSU. We’re counting down the days until the home duel against the Hurricanes, but we’ll all have to wait a little while longer.

6. Oregon Ducks (6)

The Oregon Ducks took care of business on Saturday in the Civil War, dispatching Oregon State, to set up an undefeated clash versus Ohio State in Week 5. All eyes should first focus on whether the Buckeyes can slow down the Ducks’ run game (247 rushing yards per game and a 7.0 yards-per-carry average entering Week 4). Given the inexperience at quarterback for both teams, a repeat of last year’s 32-31 thriller isn’t expected. Even though it’s still early in the season, the winner of this game likely claims the No. 1 spot in the college football rankings.

5. Miami Hurricanes (5)

The game wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. In the first half alone, the Miami Hurricanes outgained Florida 198-32. Putting the Gators’ first-half issues into perspective, they averaged 1.5 yards per play with just 1 first down on their first 22 plays. Now, it is certainly a bit concerning that the Hurricanes’ offense struggled this much, but we come away from this game believing Miami dominated more than the score suggests.

4. LSU Tigers (4)

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly might not like the skepticism surrounding his program, but it’s not unwarranted. The season-opening road win over Clemson lost its significance before September even concluded. As for the Tigers specifically, they entered Week 4 ranked 77th in first downs per game (20.7), 99th in yards per play (5.3), and that’s a big reason why LSU only beat Florida by 10 last week, despite the defense generating five takeaways. Just maybe, though, putting on a passing clinic versus SE Louisiana provides a spark for the Tigers’ aerial attack.

3. Georgia Bulldogs (3)

Last Saturday’s win against the Tennessee Volunteers wasn’t pretty by any means, but winning at Neyland Stadium after trailing 21-7 in the first quarter isn’t easy. What matters is that Georgia is 3-0 on the season coming out of its bye, with Gunner Stockton (70.8% completion rate, 8.1 ypa, 153.7 QB rating) playing at a level close to what was seen from Carson Beck in 2023. Georgia is averaging nearly 210 rushing yards per game and ranks 10th nationally in first downs per game (27.0). The real test, though, will be this secondary versus Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams in Week 5.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions (2)

Through the first three games of the season, the Penn State Nittany Lions can feel great about their defense. Entering the Week 4 bye, Penn State has held opponents to 224 total yards per game (11th nationally), recorded the sixth-most takeaways per game (2.3), and allowed the third-fewest points per game (5.7). Pair that with an outstanding ground game—193 rushing yards per game and a 5.5 yards-per-carry average—and you already have a team that should win nearly every matchup. The main concern is whether Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions’ passing game can generate enough big plays against a team like the Oregon Ducks. We’ll find out next Saturday night.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (1)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in college football. Enjoying a Week 4 bye, the Buckeyes have to feel great about where things stand before heading out to face the Washington Huskies. Ohio State’s defense has allowed the second-fewest points per game (5.3) and the eighth-fewest first downs per game (11.7). That’s an impressive start for first-year defensive play-caller Matt Patricia. As for the Buckeyes’ offense, quarterback Julian Sayin is learning from his mistakes and consistently getting the football into the hands of Jeremiah Smith. There are still things to clean up, but the off week provided time for that.

