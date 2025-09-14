On Sunday morning, the hammer fell on UCLA Bruins head coach Deshaun Foster. The NFL veteran and university alum was given a pass after a 5-7 finish during the program’s 2024 debut in the Big Ten. However, after three ugly losses to start the new season, including two blowout losses at home, Foster was fired by the school.

One of California’s most prestigious programs has not had a double-digit winning season in over a decade, and now they will have to begin a search for the person who can finally bring them back to relevance. The UCLA brand is still strong, and there should be quite a few notable names interested in the job. Let’s take a look at six potential options.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri Tigers

After some tough losing seasons in his first three years at Missouri, the fruits of Eli Drinkwitz’s labors have arrived with a pair of double-digit win seasons for the Tigers. While he could easily stay at Missouri and continue to turn it into a formidable program in the SEC, a big payday and beautiful weather could be enough to lure his talents to the West Coast.

Jon Sumrall, Tulane Green Wave

Over his stints at Troy and Tulane, Jon Sumrall has proven he is one of the fastest-rising coaches in all of college football. In three seasons, his worst record was 9-5 in year one with the Green Wave. Sooner or later, a major program from a top conference is going to come calling, and UCLA should seriously consider being that program.

Nick Saban

At 73 years old, it would seem like Nick Saban’s days as a head coach are behind him. However, fellow legend Pete Carroll just got a job with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he is the same age. Furthermore, rumors swirled earlier this year that the Alabama icon is interested in a return. Taking his talents to the West Coast to rebuild UCLA could be an intriguing option for the seven-time National Champion.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State Cyclones

During his stops at Toledo and Iowa State, Matt Campbell has proven he knows how to build a competitive program from scratch. While he’s never had double-digit wins at either school, he’s had just two losing seasons in 15 years and has the Cyclones in contention for a playoff spot in 2025. Campbell is one of the top coaching candidates in the sport and should be on UCLA’s wishlist.

Jeff Monken, Army Black Knights

When you can produce six winning seasons and three double-digit campaigns in 12 years at Army, you are doing something special. That is why Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken should be under consideration for the Bruins head coach opening. Elite recruits are not going to West Point, nor do they have NIL money. It would be fascinating to see what the talented ball coach can do with funds and a strong recruiting department at his disposal.

Garrett Riley, Clemson

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been a huge disappointment for the Bruins in his first season after transferring from Tennessee. They have a lot of money invested in the gifted QB and need someone who can come in and maximize his talent. That is why Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley could and should be a candidate. Lincoln Riley’s brother has done great things with Cade Klubnik and can get Iamaleava back to his elite play of 2024.