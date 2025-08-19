Here are the top 20 teams in College Football as we inch closer to the start of the season.

1. Texas

With Semifinals appearances the last two seasons and strategic portal additions, the Arch Manning era begins in “win now” mode for the Horns.

2. Ohio State

Lots of new faces will take the field for the Buckeyes this season, but they all have pedigree.

3. Notre Dame

Will have the best running back and the best offensive line in all of college football, which makes for a great situation to step into for former 5-star QB CJ Carr.

4. Penn State

It’s now or never for James Franklin at Penn State – this is his best roster to date.

5. Georgia

Ask a Georgia fan, and they will likely tell you they are better off without Carson Beck at QB, and the rest of the roster is supremely talented.

6. Alabama

This roster is good enough to make the CFP without a whole lot of difficulty, and anything less will have fans calling for a new head coach.

7. Clemson

This is the most talented Clemson team since Trevor Lawrence left for the NFL, but is it good enough to beat the big boys in the SEC and Big Ten?

8. LSU

All of my concerns about the Tigers are on the defensive side of the football.

9. Oregon

Have to replace a lot of great players from last year’s team. Was 2024 an aberration or a sign of things to come for Dan Lanning in Eugene?

10. Miami

It’s a very Miami thing to throw a lot of money at a lot of different players who have a lot of talent but may or may not fit together cohesively in your system.

11. South Carolina

One of the hottest teams in the country to close 2024 now comes in with CFP aspirations and a dark-horse Heisman candidate in LaNorris Sellers.

12. Arizona State

I am a big believer in Kenny Dillingham and Sam Leavitt to keep the momentum in Tempe rolling even after the graduation of the great Cam Skattebo.

13. Texas A&M

The development of Marcel Reed will tell the tale of the season.

14. Michigan

The Bryce Underwood era begins in Ann Arbor with a roster that might not be National Championship good, but could be good enough to annoy their rivals down South.

15. Ole Miss

If Austin Simmons is as good as Jaxson Dart was, this is a team that can contend for a national championship. I’m just not sure he is… yet.

16. Auburn

With arguably the best receiver room in the country and a solid defense, it’s a great situation for Jackson Arnold to redeem his reputation at his 2nd school.

17. SMU

Can Rhett Lashlee and Kevin Jennings recapture the magic of 2024? It’ll be a different dynamic as the Mustangs go from the hunter to the hunted in the ACC

18. USC

I think this may be the best defensive team Lincoln Riley has ever coached.

19. Tennessee

If there’s a coach I trust to design an offense around Joey Aguilar’s tendencies, it’s Josh Heupel.

20. Kansas State

Will have one of the most explosive rushing attacks in the nation with Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards.