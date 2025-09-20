Friday night was a nightmare scenario for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. They lost 19-12 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home in Stillwater for the first time since Nov. 3, 1951, while fans chanted for head coach Mike Gundy’s firing. Adding insult to injury, Oklahoma State paid their opponents $300,000 just to get beat.

According to On3, the Cowboys shelled out that hefty sum to Tulsa for what became an embarrassing home defeat. The loss dropped Oklahoma State to 1-2 on the season as questions swirl about Gundy’s future.

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy fall to Tulsa.



Fan Uprising Reaches Boiling Point

During the game, fans were chanting “Fire Gundy” at the coach who has been patrolling the sidelines since 2005. According to The Athletic, Oklahoma State would owe Gundy $15 million if he’s fired without cause during the 2025 season.

“Obviously, we’re trying to come around. We’re not where we were two or three years ago,” Gundy said after the game. “We’re building back from where we were. We just have to continue to push forward.”

When asked about his future, Gundy responded: “Those aren’t decisions that I make. My decision is to do exactly what I mentioned earlier … and keep moving forward and go on down the road. And that’s what we do.”

Gundy is making $6.75 million this season.

The loss marked the second consecutive defeat for the Cowboys after opening with a 27-7 win over University of Tennessee at Martin. They were demolished by Oregon 69-3 before last week’s bye — the worst loss of Gundy’s career in Stillwater. The Cowboys are coming off a dismal 2024 campaign where they finished 3-9.

Oklahoma State faces Baylor next Saturday to open Big 12 play. During 21 seasons at the helm, Gundy is 170-89, including 12-6 in bowl games.