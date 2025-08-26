Dave Portnoy’s love for Michigan and endless trash talk about Ohio State will reportedly cost him this Saturday for his debut on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”

Barstool Sports founder and boss Dave Portnoy is a Michigan alum and has never hidden his love for his alma mater. Even if it means throwing out slights at their greatest rival, the Buckeyes. Well, it seems his public bias for the Wolverines has made him a target of OSU’s administration. And they plan to drop the hammer down on him and his outlet this weekend.

On Monday night, Front Office Sports broke the news that Portnoy and Barstool will be banned from stepping inside the Horseshoe this Saturday for Ohio State’s huge season opener against the Texas Longhorns. The reason why this is so important is that Portnoy is now a new member of FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” crew and was set to make his debut this weekend.

Credit: Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The outlet reports that the Barstool owner will appear on the network when the show is outside for pregame festivities. However, once the broadcast transitions to inside the stadium, Portnoy won’t be there.

Without a doubt, the move by Ohio State is petty. However, it is pretty funny as well. They are well within their right to ban whoever they want. And rivalries can often get quite petty the longer they go. This is certainly a fun salvo in the never-ending war, as OSU looks to end its four-game losing skid to the blue and gold when they renew the feud on November 29 in Ann Arbor.