Ohio State fans were hoping the NCAA would hand out a serious punishment on Michigan for their National title-stealing scheme two years ago. They didn’t get it, and now they and other college football fans are raging on social media about the soft punishment handed out today.

Friday was set up as judgment day for the Michigan football program. Angry Buckeyes fans dreamt of a heavy penalty hammer being dropped on the hated Wolverines after they used an intricate and illegal sign-stealing scheme to help lead them to win a National Championship in 2023. But there were murmurs all week, the NCAA would slap the school on the wrist.

Today, the official penalties were revealed, and include a boatload of stiff fines that could cost the university over $30 million over the next two years. However, what Ohio State and college football fans really were hoping for did not come. In the ruling, Michigan won’t have to vacate any of its victories in 2023. Nor will they be banned from playing in postseason games in the future.

To the surprise of no one, OSU and college football fans around the country were not thrilled with the final ruling. Especially since schools in the past were hit with far stiffer penalties for much weaker infractions. Including “Tattoogate” in 2010, which cost the Buckeyes wins from that year.

Following the news, college football fans took to X to offer up their thoughts on the punishments. And they ran the gamut from hilarious to downright enraged.

I don't care what happens today. Michigan fans can say what they want, but everyone knows the truth, and they'll never be able to run from it. No NCAA ruling will ever change the facts. JT WASN'T SHORT!! — BuckeyeState87 (@BuckSt87) August 15, 2025

I have no ties to Michigan or Michigan State. No lean. No bias. No preference.



Michigan earned a postseason ban.



To avoid that verdict is to encourage others in the future to break the rules, knowing they can hide behind the precedent of not wanting to punish current athletes. pic.twitter.com/G94bDOj4Gl — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) August 15, 2025

OSU and MSU fans in shambles all they could talk about for years was Michigan getting the hammer pic.twitter.com/8cTKzR3OZN — Osmosis Jones (@ThatDUDEMIKE_T) August 15, 2025

The NCAA hyping up the Michigan penalties only to hit them with a fine and suspend their coach for a TBD game in 2026

pic.twitter.com/5aogNa2MsF — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) August 15, 2025

I stopped caring about the Michigan sign-stealing stuff after they won the national title. But getting to arbitrarily pick which games their coach is suspended for sets a hilarious precedent. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 15, 2025

No matter the punishment, Michigan can never escape the fact that they were caught cheating. Nobody outside of them recognizes their title as legitimate. And as sports fans, that’s what we care about. That’s gotta hurt to have the biggest asterisk in history. — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) August 15, 2025

[LEAK] The NCAA is preparing to announce a first of its kind punishment for Michigan that includes not one but actually *two* stern finger wags. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 15, 2025

If any team has ever deserved to have a Title vacated, it’s 2023 Michigan and I’m not sure anyone can say with a straight face that they shouldn’t. — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) August 15, 2025

Alright, amidst the Michigan penalty news I think it’s time for NCAA to reinstate USC’s 2004 BCS National Championship, ain’t no way the punishment fit the crime. Reggie Bush’s actions did not give any advantage on the field WHATSOEVER!



RETURN THE RING NCAA! pic.twitter.com/VtPmaQbCsa — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) August 15, 2025

Yeah I’m not respecting shit Michigan did after the NCAA said this pic.twitter.com/7AwJaMf34K — Daily MSU (@daily_msu) August 15, 2025

Have never personally thought the Michigan thing was that big of a deal tbh, but this 100% feels like the kind of thing the NCAA would make an example out of a smaller brand for.



Let’s say… Oklahoma State committed the same infractions as Michigan. They’re getting the 🔨. — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) August 15, 2025

Like this tweet if you’ve mentally vacated Michigan’s 2023 title — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) August 15, 2025

Michigan cheated, rubbed the NCAA’s nose in it after the fact and still essentially got away with it.



Fucking wild. College football needs a governing body with stones more than we need air to breathe. — Chris Phillips (@CPhilly19) August 15, 2025