Ohio State fans were hoping the NCAA would hand out a serious punishment on Michigan for their National title-stealing scheme two years ago. They didn’t get it, and now they and other college football fans are raging on social media about the soft punishment handed out today.
Friday was set up as judgment day for the Michigan football program. Angry Buckeyes fans dreamt of a heavy penalty hammer being dropped on the hated Wolverines after they used an intricate and illegal sign-stealing scheme to help lead them to win a National Championship in 2023. But there were murmurs all week, the NCAA would slap the school on the wrist.
Today, the official penalties were revealed, and include a boatload of stiff fines that could cost the university over $30 million over the next two years. However, what Ohio State and college football fans really were hoping for did not come. In the ruling, Michigan won’t have to vacate any of its victories in 2023. Nor will they be banned from playing in postseason games in the future.
To the surprise of no one, OSU and college football fans around the country were not thrilled with the final ruling. Especially since schools in the past were hit with far stiffer penalties for much weaker infractions. Including “Tattoogate” in 2010, which cost the Buckeyes wins from that year.
Following the news, college football fans took to X to offer up their thoughts on the punishments. And they ran the gamut from hilarious to downright enraged.
More About:College Football