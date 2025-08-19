The Notre Dame Fighting Irish announced who will be their starting quarterback in a huge Week 1 game against the Miami Hurricanes, and it will be a 19-year-old Freshman.

“Marcus Freeman has named CJ Carr Notre Dame’s starting QB over Kenny Minchey,” the football program announced on their social media accounts on Tuesday.

Over the last two years, Notre Dame did not need to worry about a QB battle over the summer because they brought in veteran transfers Sam Hartman and Riley Leonard to lead their offense the last two seasons. However, that was not the case this year as youngsters CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey went head-to-head over the last couple of months to see who would be under center against the Hurricanes in Week 1.

Recent reports claimed the battle was too close to call, with under two weeks left before they begin the season. Well, the speculation ended today, and the team’s head coach will boldly go with redshirt Freshman Carr over his Sophomore counterpart, Minchey.

Carr entered the summer as the favorite to win the job after being the No. 45 overall recruit and the sixth-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Inconsistent play from both QBs was a rumored reason why it took the ND coaching staff so long to settle on a starter. And Carr allegedly had issues with turnovers this summer.

The inexperienced QB will have a lot of pressure on him as the sixth-ranked Fighting Irish have high expectations again in 2025 after reaching the national championship game earlier this year.