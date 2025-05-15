Nick Saban suggests Donald Trump’s rumored commission targeting NIL money a bad idea?

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Saban has been linked to a prominent position on a rumored commission President Donald Trump is forming to look at NIL money in college sports. However, the legendary Alabama football coach recently suggested that it might be a bad idea.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the iconic coach had met with the 47th President of the United States. And the conversation allegedly was focused on the influence that name, image, and likeness money was having on college sports. Following the chat, rumors claimed that instead of a potential executive order, the administration was planning to form a new commission to look into NIL money. And Saban would be one of its chairmen.

However, Saban claimed in an interview this week that he doesn’t know much about the rumored commission and doesn’t really seem to like the idea.

“I don’t know a lot about the commission, first of all,” Saban told Paul Finebaum. “Second of all, I don’t think we really need a commission. I think a lot of people know exactly what the issues are in college football and exactly what we need to do to fix them. The key to the drill is getting people together so we can move it forward.”

Nick Saban on his recent talks with the White House about a potential commission on college sports.



"I don't think I should be the tip of the spear…I would just like to help anyone who seeks to fix it." pic.twitter.com/DNoUS1LMI1 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 14, 2025

Nick Saban has been very outspoken about his issues with the millions in NIL money pouring into college football over the last few years. The 73-year-old is all for marketing NIL deals but isn’t a fan of pay-for-play contracts. He wants to see national guidelines instead of the state-by-state rules currently in place. Furthermore, the coach has understandable concerns that more money going to football and basketball will take away from Olympic sports at schools.

In his mind, he believes there are obvious ways to fix the issues he feels exist. But the major players just need to get together and create a clear-cut plan. Something Donald Trump seems to want as well.

“He said, ‘All my friends are saying college football’s really messed up. Let’s get together so we can figure out how to fix it,’” Saban recalled. “So that’s how this all got started… I think we know how to do it, not just me, but a lot of people. We’ve just got to get people together to do it.”