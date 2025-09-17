For Florida Gators fans who are done with Billy Napier and want him out as soon as possible, it seems the betting odds are in their favor.

The college football coaching carousel has started early in 2025. After a pair of bad losses and dropping to 0-3, administrators for the UCLA Bruins and Virginia Tech Hokies had seen enough and fired coaches Deshaun Foster and Brent Pry.

Their ousters after just three weeks have opened up speculation for which college football head coaches could be next. Well, Sportsbetting.ag’s updated list of the “Next NCAA Head Coach Fired” is good news for Gators fans who want their coach, Billy Napier, to join Foster and Pry on the unemployment line.

The betting site currently has Napier as a +150 favorite to be the next CFB coach fired this year. Well ahead of the next most likely to be fired, Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield at +500. Those are some pretty good odds. Suggesting that oddsmakers believe his ouster is imminent. And it makes sense why they aren’t confident in his chances to hold on to his job over the next month.

Following their 20-10 loss on Saturday, Florida fell to 1-2 on the season. That defeat against LSU is the start of a rough gauntlet of games over the next few weeks. This weekend, they head to Coral Gables to face No. 4 Miami. They then welcome No. 8 Texas on Oct. 4. That is then followed by another road game against a ranked team, this time No. 10 Texas A&M.

Billy Napier record: 60-33

There is a very real chance the Florida Gators could lose their next three and fall to 1-5. Likely locking up a third losing season in four years for Napier. Things are looking very grim for the 46-year-old coach heading into the weekend.

The other head coaches most likely to be fired next on Sportsbetting.ag were Tony Elliott (+600), Mike Gundy (+800), Kalen DeBoer (+900), and Sam Pittman (+900).