Missouri State University football standout Todric McGee passes away at 21 years old

Missouri State University is grieving the death of senior football player Todric McGee, who passed away at just 21 years old.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s report to the Springfield Daily Citizen, McGee was discovered at his residence Friday morning with what appeared to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Missouri State Mourns Loss of Football Player McGeehttps://t.co/RistaBeyPC pic.twitter.com/MlsT1xM7Mh — Missouri State Athletics (@MissouriStBears) April 19, 2025

“On behalf of the university and our entire department, we want to express our condolences to Todric’s family, friends and teammates,” said Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell. “This tragedy has shaken our football program to the core, and we want them to know we are here to support them in every way possible at this extremely difficult time.”

Bears head football coach Ryan Beard added, “Our football family is in shock and in mourning at the loss of Todric. We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and our MoState football team at this time as we begin the healing process. Join us in praying for Todric and the people who loved him.”

Credit: Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

McGee, a Wichita, Kansas native, was preparing for his fifth season with the Bears. He served as the team’s starting safety in both 2023 and 2024. His standout 2023 performance earned him Second-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors after he led the team with 102 tackles, complemented by two interceptions, eight pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries.

Though McGee sustained a season-ending injury five games into the 2024 campaign, he still ranked eighth on the team in total tackles with 42.