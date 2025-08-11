It seems Carson Beck’s decision to stay another season in college, this time with the Miami Hurricanes, was the right one because he is going to make way more as an amateur star than he will in the NFL as a rookie.

Former Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck is the most accomplished signal caller in the college ranks. The senior has not one, but two National Championships on his resume. A rare feat that legends of the sport have been unable to accomplish.

It is a major reason why he landed a massive NIL deal to take his talents to the Miami Hurricanes for his final season as a college football player. According to various reports, the two-time champ will earn a massive $10 million from The U to bring his title-winning pedigree to Miami in 2025.

While he seems to have the talent to play in the NFL right now, the decision to remain a collegiate athlete was the right one. Because he will likely make 10 times more at Miami than he would as a rookie in the NFL.

Carson Beck NIL contract: One year, $10 million

Carson Beck has a fifth-round NFL Draft grade

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Some scouts I’ve spoken with grade him as a second-round prospect. While others stamped him with a fifth-round grade. I agree with the latter until further notice,” Sportskeeda NFL insider Tony Pauline reported.

A fifth-round NFL Draft pick traditionally makes just over $4 million for a four-year deal. Meaning they earn over $1 million annually. Beck will get 10 times more from the Hurricanes in 2025.

Carson Beck stats: 3,485 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 145.3 passer rating

Pauline says that “Beck has next-level size and the arm strength necessary to make all the throws. He drives deep passes and is often right on the money with most of his throws.” Qualities that should make him a star at the next level. However, for as talented as his arm is, he makes a lot of mistakes and has big issues reading the field.

He will get one more season to prove he has the football IQ deserving of a premium pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.