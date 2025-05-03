LSU Tigers predicted to land star defensive back in college football transfer portal

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers have already dipped into the college football transfer portal this offseason for big additions both offensively and defensively. Now, the Tigers are predicted to land standout safety A.J. Haulcy from the Houston Cougars.

In his latest transfer portal predictions, Pete Nakos of On3.com put a ‘high’ degree of confidence that Haulcy will transfer to LSU ahead of the summer.

“Earlier this week, Haulcy appeared to be trending to Miami after a visit to South Beach. But LSU has surged in the last few days, offering the opportunity to play in the SEC. On3’s Steve Wiltfong and I logged picks for Haulcy to LSU on Friday morning. The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon and I spoke to separate sources who firmly feel LSU can land his commitment before Sunday’s visit to campus, too.” On3.com’s Pete Nakos on predicting safety A>J. Haulcy transfer to the LSU Tigers

Related: Highest paid college football players, including LSU Tigers star

A.J. Haulcy stats (ESPN): 43 solo tackles, 7 pass deflections, 5 interceptions in 2024

Haulcy, age 21, starred at Thurgood Marshall High School in Texas before beginning his collegiate career at New Mexico. He started as a true freshman, recording 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles and earning second-team All-Mountain West honors.

Related: 2026 NFL mock draft, see where LSU Tigers stars land

Following his freshman campaign, Haulcy transferred to Houston. After a relatively productive sophomore campaign, he broke out in 2024 with personal bests in interceptions (five) and pass deflections. The breakthrough year earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Haulcy is rated as the 31st-best player in the On3 college football transfer portal rankings and is viewed as the second-best safety available in the portal. While the former Cougars’ standout has also drawn strong interest from the Miami Hurricanes, both Nakos and On3’s Steve Wiltfong predict he’ll go to LSU.

Related: LSU Tigers spent huge sums in college basketball transfer portal

Given the Hurricanes just landed former Tennessee Volunteers safety JaKobe Thomas, it’s even likelier that Haulcy will be playing for the Tigers’ defense next season. He would be a significant addition for a secondary that ranked 76th in passing yards allowed per game (224.3) and 61st in average QB rating allowed (131.3).