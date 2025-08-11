A year ago, few sportspeople knew who Jordon Hudson was. Of course, today, millions recognize her as Bill Belichick’s girlfriend.

Still, hundreds of other NFL and college football coaches have girlfriends and spouses. Why is Hudson in the news so much? It doesn’t hurt that the drama always seems to find coach Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Now, Hudson is in the news again. This time, it’s because she’s compared herself to Taylor Swift’s publicist.

“I love that you said that I’m like Bill [Belichick’s] Tree Paine because I am,” Hudson said. “Everybody loved Bill’s media presence before they found out that I was behind it.”

To be fair, the initial comparison was not made by Hudson herself. Still, it’s clear to see that she clearly welcomes, even “loves,” the comparison. That’s not a big surprise, considering how much it appears she’s welcomed the new spotlight being shone down on her thanks to her ties to Belichick.

Meanwhile, like most sports enthusiasts, North Carolina Tar Heels football fans likely just want the girlfriend stories to end and the gridiron games to begin. The question is, will Hudson be in the limelight all season long, or will she go up in smoke once fans can focus on the performance of the UNC football team?

