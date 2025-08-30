Colorado Football head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion “Prime Time” Sanders has made a career out of doing things his own way. A natural-born firebrand, Sanders isn’t afraid to be himself… and knows how to make a pretty penny doing so.

His latest venture? An endorsement deal with Depend, the disposable undergarment brand for those struggling with incontinence. Sanders, 58, announced in a July 28 press conference that he underwent surgery to remove his bladder this offseason after a medical examination revealed a tumor.

He noted the difficulty of his cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery, saying “This was not an easy task. … It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy.” Sanders also didn’t shy away from discussing the symptoms he’s dealt with in the aftermath, saying “I can’t pee like I used to… I depend on Depends. … I’m making a joke out of it, but it is real. It is real. It is real. If you see a port-a-potty on the sideline, it is real, I’m just telling you. You’re going to see one at practice, on the sideline.”

After shouting the brand out, Sanders does, indeed, have a sponsored port-a-potty tent emblazoned with the company logo. ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg, who specializes in college football, caught sight of the setup during the Buffaloes’ Friday, Aug. 29 home opener against Georgia Tech.

Deion Sanders indeed has a portable toilet next to Colorado’s bench, to accommodate him following bladder reconstruction surgery.



And it’s sponsored. pic.twitter.com/GegvViVJQC — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 29, 2025

Sanders is no stranger to controversy, and the spotlight has been trained on his family throughout the offseason following his son Shedeur’s fall from a prospective top 5 draft pick to the fifth round.

Regardless, Sanders’ using his platform to encourage people to look after their health… and to challenge the stigma regarding side effects like incontinence is a venture that even the most jaded fans can get behind.

“Ain’t NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain’t NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING,” Sanders said in a follow-up post to Facebook announcing his endorsement deal.