Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, now entering his third season, remains surprised by the distinct smell of marijuana that permeates the air during home games at Folsom Field.

The stadium where the Buffaloes play their home games is already at a high altitude in Boulder. According to Sanders, it gets just a little higher right around the second quarter.

Sanders shared some interesting observations on his coach’s show with CBS News Colorado’s Romi Bean.

“The smell of weed in the second quarter surprised the heck out of me like every game I’m like dang,” Sanders said. “It seems like it’s like a light-up quarter. You know what I’m saying? So is this the quarter that y’all chose?”

“I’m serious. It’s a TV timeout. It never fails,” Coach Prime continued. “And I’m like, wow! What’s going on? Because I’ve never been high a day in my life, so that’s kind of new to me.”

Sooo the student section in Boulder has their own unique tradition 😂🌲 pic.twitter.com/jAKjg1OvHQ — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 28, 2025

Deion Sanders says Colorado’s Stadium Stinks

This isn’t a new revelation for Deion, as he first mentioned the surprise during his inaugural season, speculating it could be a longstanding tradition among fans in Boulder.

In an interview with Bean back in 2023, Coach seemed shocked at what was going on in the stands.

“It’s always a point in the game where I look around and look at the stands, from probably the forty-yard line on this side,” he said. “And I’m, like, wow…what is going on up in here? So I guess y’all enjoying the game.”

YOU KNOW YOU’RE IN COLORADO WHEN… 😂🌲😂🌲 pic.twitter.com/QYhNNAzp0d — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 10, 2023

He’s still seemingly a little surprised by the whole thing. Probably shouldn’t be.

Colorado became the first state to legalize recreational marijuana when voters passed Amendment 64 in 2012, allowing adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce and grow up to six plants for personal use.

Prime Implementing new Classroom Rules

Deion Sanders has implemented a strict new classroom dress code policy for the 2025 season, prohibiting players from wearing slides, hoodies, and headphones, and banning them from sitting in the back row.

He’s not going to allow his players to go to class looking like a bunch of weed-smoking slackers.

This rule extends to online classes, where Sanders has warned against distractions like not wearing a shirt or walking around during sessions, aiming to instill discipline following the team’s 9-4 record in 2024.

Just don’t put that GameTime jersey back on. It stinks.

Sanders revealed last month that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent surgery to remove his bladder due to a high-grade tumor. He initially kept his condition under wraps.

