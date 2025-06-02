Georgia Tech Football Gets Mocked Into Oblivion For Showing Off 2024 Commemorative Rings

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished the 2024 college football season with a mediocre 7-6 record, facing one of the nation’s most demanding schedules but failing to capitalize on key opportunities.

Despite an upset win over No. 10 Florida State and a victory against Miami, the team struggled with consistency, ending with a tough loss to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl.

The Birmingham Bowl. A bowl that people outside of Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt didn’t even know existed.

But if you think a barely .500 regular season punctuated by an eight overtime loss in their season finale and the bowl defeat one month later had the team down, think again.

Nay, the team took to social media to show off some “summer ice” – aka championship-like rings celebrating their 2024 performance.

7-6 championship rings. Participation trophies, if ever there were any.

Fans Point and Laugh at Georgia Tech’s New Rings

I’m not quite sure what would have possessed the Georgia Tech football team to show off rings they made to celebrate a mundane season, a fourth-place finish in the ACC, and a postseason loss.

And it appears other fans couldn’t quite figure it out either. Followers on X absolutely leveled the Yellow Jackets over the rings.

“Embarrassing,” one fan wrote. “I mean, this deserves mockery beyond any nerd mockery.”

Others pointed out that one of the victories literally etched onto the ring – the Florida State win – was against a team that, yes, was ranked 10th at the time, but reality swiftly bit them in the behind and the Seminoles went on to finish 2-10 on the season.

Should the other nine teams that beat FSU make rings, too?

“This can’t be real,” another football fan wrote, adding a laughing while crying emoji.

But alas, it is.

Another chimed in, “This gotta be the weakest stuff I’ve seen in a minute.”

FSU and Miami fans right now pic.twitter.com/Izo7zAtMYS — 𝔹𝕒𝕕 ℕ𝕠𝕝𝕖 🍢 (@bad_nole123) May 28, 2025

Participation Trophies Next?

Somebody needs to tell me in the comments section – Is this actually a thing? I’ve never seen a team hand out championship-style rings like this for an average season. Are teams beyond Georgia Tech similarly embarrassing themselves like this?

This whole thing is reminiscent of Detroit Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith, who was also on the receiving end of a fair bit of mockery last year after posting an image of an NFC North championship ring after his team spectacularly flamed out of the playoffs.

The Lions were favored to go deep into the playoffs after a dominant season, but they lost their divisional round game to the Washington Commanders, 45-31.

Smith, who was on vacation at the time – because they had lost in the playoffs – showed off his division ring.

In Green Bay, Za’Darius Smith custom-made his own captain chain after not being voted a captain



Now in Detroit, he has a custom… ring ..? pic.twitter.com/Asq86FWuza — Hogg (@HoggNFL) January 27, 2025

Championship rings should mean something. They shouldn’t be handed out to any team that wants to celebrate a perceived accomplishment as opposed to a real one.