The Florida State Seminoles opened the 2025 season in the best way possible. Even as heavy underdogs, the Seminoles took down the then-No.8 Crimson Tide 31-17.

Then, in Week 2, the Noles obliterated FCS East Texas A&M 77-3. So far, quarterback Tommy Castellanos has looked like a perfect fit in the new Gus Malzahn offense, and the defense has looked miles ahead of what it was last season.

The Noles had a bye in Week 3, but there were a ton of notable results elsewhere in the sport. As a result, Brad Crawford of CBS Sports updated his College Football Playoff rankings ahead of the Week 4 slate. Fans of the Noles will definitely be happy with their team’s ranking, especially considering the expectations coming into the season.

Crawford has the Noles as the No. 7 seed in his latest projection. This would have the Noles playing against the No. 10 seed Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the Playoff, with the winner advancing to face the Miami Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl.

Regarding the Noles, Crawford offered the following:

With Clemson not even on the playoff bubble any longer after a 1-2 start, the Seminoles have ascended to top threat position in the conference behind Miami early this season. Florida State plays the Hurricanes on Oct. 4 and should be unbeaten when that one comes around if the Seminoles are able to beat Kent State and Virginia over the next two weeks. Tommy Castellanos has been electric at quarterback, and Tony White’s defense has played well through eight quarters.

As Crawford mentioned, a horrendous start to the season for the Clemson Tigers has officially vaulted the Noles to the top of the ACC alongside the Hurricanes. The Noles and Canes are slated to meet on October 4, and both of these teams could realistically be undefeated still.

Before the Miami game, the Noles have to take on Kent State and Virginia. One would assume Kent State shouldn’t cause any problems, but the Noles will have to be careful to avoid a massive disappointment against the Cavaliers.

Miami is currently the only ranked team the Noles have to play on the remaining schedule. Of course, Clemson could always reemerge, and Florida won’t be easy, but the path is there for the Noles to make a serious run.