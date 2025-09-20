It’s probably a good idea that Arch Manning stays at Texas for another year based on this sobering poll. According to a survey conducted by ESPN of 25 NFL executives and scouts, Manning finished tied for last as the projected top quarterback of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Only one voter selected the Longhorns signal-caller, tying him for the fewest votes with Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt.

Rough Start Fuels Draft Concerns

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning has endured a difficult first season as Texas’ full-time starter. The No. 8 Longhorns quarterback has completed just 55.3% of his passes for six touchdowns and three interceptions through three games as Texas sits at 2-1.

Against Ohio State in the season opener, he managed only 170 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He was even booed at home against UTEP after throwing 10 consecutive incomplete passes.

Many believe Manning will stay at Texas rather than enter the NFL Draft, which should benefit his future prospects.

“He’s very talented,” a scout told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “Just from top-to-bottom, arm talent. Just understanding in the pocket and seeing the field and feeling the field. You see his arm strength.

“He just needs to get everything under control and for the game to slow down.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers edged out LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier for the top spot, eight votes to seven. Others receiving votes include Miami’s Carson Beck (three), Oklahoma’s John Mateer (three) and Penn State’s Drew Allar (two).

One veteran scout explained to Thamel why Sellers currently tops their quarterback board.

“He’s got most physical talent,” the scout said. “His ability to scramble and make plays with his feet as a runner. He’s instinctive and the ball comes out quick. He’s got a unique talent level. The kid, his story and how he got there. He’s got a toughness to him. It intrigues people.

“He’s got the makeup, intangibles and ability to run. He’s got the most potential to be an impact player.”