The Miami Hurricanes are able to boast one of the most impressive wins of the season so far after taking down Notre Dame in Week 1. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it was a resume-building victory over a solid contending team.

In Week 2, the Hurricanes got a little break as they played against FCS Bethune-Cookman. The Canes barely had to break a sweat as they raced to a 45-3 victory over their overmatched opponent. Because of the quality of their opponent, Miami didn’t move up in the latest AP Poll, staying at No. 5.

However, Heather Dinich of ESPN recently updated her College Football Playoff projections, and Canes fans have to be thrilled with where they ended up. Dinich has the Canes winning the ACC and earning the No. 2 seed behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes.

As to how the Canes can get the No. 2 seed, Dinich offered the following:

The Canes’ win against Notre Dame in the season opener separates them from the teams ranked below. They also showed no signs of a letdown against FCS Bethune-Cookman on Saturday. Quarterback Carson Beck completed 22 of his first 24 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions, and the Canes also accounted for three touchdowns on the ground — a balanced offense the Wildcats had no answer for. The biggest difference for Miami through two games, though, has been a dominant defense.

As Dinich pointed out, the Canes already have a win that separates them from the pack. There’s at least a possibility that Notre Dame wins out, in which case the Canes would have one of the most impressive wins in the country.

A big part of why the Canes could earn a top seed is quarterback Carson Beck. Beck was extremely efficient in Week 1 and Week 2 and looked like his vintage self once again. The defense also appears to be improved as the unit held Notre Dame’s star running back Jeremiyah Love to just 33 rushing yards.

“With Clemson struggling against Troy and losing to LSU, Miami now has the highest chance in the ACC to reach the playoff (46.5%) and earn a first-round bye as one of the committee’s top four teams (14.6%),” Dinich added.

The Canes are taking on No. 18 South Florida in Week 3, in a game that appears to be much tougher now than initially thought. The team will still have games against Florida, Florida State, Louisville, SMU, and Pitt, so there are plenty more chances to impress the committee.