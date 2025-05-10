Could Bill Belichick’s girlfriend make him quit UNC job? Insider points to big date coming up

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Could Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend make him quit his new job at North Carolina? An NFL insider floated the idea this weekend that June 1 could be a very important date in the 73-year-old’s chaotic time in Chapel Hill.

The New England Patriots icon has only been on the job at UNC for a few months. But he has created a boatload of headline fodder. And none of it’s been good. The elderly coach has allowed his nearly 50 years younger gal pal to have an outsized role in his day-to-day life. Including his career.

However, things seemed to hit a head on Friday. When veteran reporter Pablo Torre claimed sources told him Jordon Hudson has been banned from the UNC football building by school officials. The university tried to deny the report. But various details that came out of it, including a potential reality series, have only added to the negative perception of the couple.

A case could be made that maybe both sides would be better off by being separated. Hudson is going nowhere and is likely to continue to create headlines in the media. And if she truly has been banned from being involved in North Carolina football, that will certainly create problems at home between her and Belichick. That is probably why NFL insider Mike Florio floated the idea that June 1 could be the beginning of the end for the legendary coach and the Tar Heels.

“His contract contains a buyout clause. When it comes to that buyout clause, the most important date is June 1, 2025,” Florio wrote. “On that day, the payment necessary for Belichick to exit the deal plummets from $10 million to $1 million. Initially, that reduction was viewed as a quick and easy path for Belichick to get back to the NFL.

“Now, it becomes Belichick’s potential escape hatch from what may have become a bad relationship,” he added. “Pablo Torre’s reporting, which stands for the idea that Belichick was told his 24-year-old girlfriend can’t work for the football program any longer, could be the thing that gets her to do something like what she reportedly did at his recent CBS interview. Stand up, proclaim “Bill, we’re leaving,” and storm out.”

It seems very unlikely that Bill Belichick would call it quits just months into his tenure at UNC. However, this is the same man who quit his job as coach of the New York Jets on a napkin before the ink on the contract was dry. And Hudson clearly has a ton of influence on him. If the 24-year-old is bothered enough by UNC’s stance, anything is possible at this point.

