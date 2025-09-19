Just like in the NFL, the quarterback position is extremely important in the college ranks. So who are the best of the best right now? We aim to answer that for you with our top 20 college football QB rankings heading into Week 4 of the 2025 season.

1. John Mateer, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners added former Washington State QB John Mateer via the portal, and it has proven to be a huge move for them in 2025. The junior is off to a fantastic start and put the nation on notice in leading the team to a big Week 2 win over Michigan. Mateer is quickly becoming a serious Heisman Trophy candidate due to what he can do with his arm and legs, as well as leading a 3-0 start for the Sooners.

John Mateer stats: 944 passing yards, 9 total TDs, 161 rushing yards, 153.1 rating

2. Jayden Maiava, USC

One-time UNLV talent Jayden Maiava is off to a great start for USC in 2025. While the Trojans haven’t faced world beaters in the first three weeks, the leader of the offense helped the team stomp their way to 73 and 59-point performances to begin the year. He has been smart and efficient, if fourth in the nation in passing yards, and has the best passer rating.

Jayden Maivava stats: 989 passing yards, 8 total TDs, 24 rushing yards, 151.4 rating

3. Taylen Green, Arkansas

Arkansas QB Jaylen Green is the best running QB in the nation when it comes to the big conferences in college football. After just a trio of games, he has over 300 rushing yards. That threat opens up his passing opportunities, so he has been a problem on that front as well. Hitting on 68.5 percent of his passes and he has 13 total TDs heading into Week 4.

Taylen Green stats: 866 passing yards, 13 total TDs, 307 rushing yards, 182.7 rating

4. Dante Moore, Oregon

Oregon is off to a fantastic start, partially due to the strong play of Donte Moore. He has been a machine running their offense and heads into Week 4 with an impressive 197.3 passer rating and a completion percentage of 78.1 after three games. The sophomore is slowly pushing himself into Heisman consideration by overseeing one of the best offenses in the country.

Donte Moore stats: 657 passing yards, 7 total TDs, 34 rushing yards, 197.3 rating

5. Carson Beck, Miami

Miami‘s Carson Beck is the most accomplished QB in all of college football. He left the Bulldogs to seek out one more huge payday and hopefully boost his value for the NFL Draft next spring. So far, he is definitely impressing scouts after a strong start to the year, including leading the Hurricanes to a big Week 1 win over Notre Dame and helping to crush USF in Week 3.

Carson Beck stats: 812 passing yards, 8 total TDs, 26 rushing yards, 185.7 rating

6. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Many football evaluators believe LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft. In an era full of dual-threat QBs, the Tigers’ star is a traditional pocket passer who can sling it with the best of them. While his stats don’t jump off the page like other players in our top 20, he is a top-shelf prospect competing on a playoff contender and against elite competition in the SEC.

Garrett Nussmeier stats: 689 passing yards, 3 total TDs, -20rushing yards, 125.3 rating

7. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

South Carolina has a chance to make serious noise in the playoffs later this year because of the talents of early Heisman Trophy contender LaNorris Sellers. The sophomore brings gamebreaker potential either through the air or on the ground, and has the potential to get even better. In a perfect show of his value, the team’s first loss this season came after an early injury forced him out of their game against Vanderbilt.

LaNorris Sellers stats: 431 passing yards, 3 total TDs, 45 rushing yards, 155.1 rating

8. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Although Tennessee came up short against Georgia in Week 3, Joey Aguilar and the Volunteers’ offense have been outstanding to start the season. They have scored over 40 three times (72 in Week 2), and the starting QB is a major reason why.

Joey Aguilar stats: 906 passing yards, 10 total TDs, 26 rushing yards, 173.5 rating

Rocco Becht has Iowa State off to a great start and in early playoff contention heading into Week 4. He has strong throwing mechanics and a quick release. But his ability to extend plays and make accurate passes on the run makes him a threat every second until the whistle blows. The Cyclones aren’t 4-0 without Becht.

Rocco Becht stats: 860 passing yards, 9 total TDs, 48 rushing yards, 158.3 rating

10. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Texas Tech has begun the season 3-0 and is ranked in the top 20 because of the strong play of senior Behren Morton. The offense has scored 45 or more in its first three games, including a pair of 60+ days to start the year. Morton is tied for first in touchdowns and is top 10 in passing yards.

Behren Morton stats: 923 passing yards, 11 total TDs, -5 rushing yards, 208.4 passer rating

11. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Ohio State‘s Julian Sayin has the unenviable task of being a first-time starter for a defending champion. Yet, despite the immense pressure, he has looked very impressive in the Buckeyes’ first three games. He is top five in the nation in passer rating and is the most accurate passer in college football heading into Week 4.

Julian Sayin stats:779 passing yards, 9 total TDs, 17 passing yards, 189.4 rating

12. Ty Simpson, Alabama

There is a ton of pressure on Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Quarterback Ty Simpson has alleviated some of that pressure with a great start to the season. After a rough start in their loss to FSU, he and the offense have caught fire, including a 73-point showing against ULM. After three weeks, he has 10 total TDs and no INTs.

Ty Simposn stats: 862 passing yards, 10 total TDs, 45 rushing yards, 163.4 rating

13. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Illinois senior Luke Altmyer gets lost in the Big Ten shuffle behind Drew Allar and the hype around Julian Sayin, but the veteran QB has his team off to a fast start this season. After three weeks, he has posted a 71.8 completion percentage and 0 INTs. He is a legit top 10 QB in the country, and the team’s spot in the top 10 is proof.

Luke Altmyer stats: 709 passing yards, 9 total TDs, -12 rushing yards, 182.0 rating

14. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson showed a lot of potential in his first season as a starter in 2024, and he has grown even more in 2025. The senior is second in the nation in passing yards heading into Week 4 after a pair of 400+ yard days to begin the season. The Bears have one of the best passing attacks in the country because of Robertson, and the Texas native is turning the heads of NFL scouts.

Sawyer Robertson stats: 1,070 passing yards, 10 total TDs, 12 rushing yards, 150.3 ratings

15. Dylan Lonergan, Boston College

In his first season as a starter, Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan has looked very good for Boston College. Over the first three games, he has led the Eagles offense to 66 and 40-point days, and already has nine passing TDs heading into Week 4. The sophomore is also fourth in the nation in passing yards.

Dylan Lonergan stats: 991 passing yards, 9 total TDs, -14 rushing yards, 163.4 rating

16. Darian Mensah, Duke

Duke will always be known for its basketball team, but sophomore Darian Mensah is making the football program worth watching each week. While they have lost their last two games, it isn’t the fall of the player rising on many draft boards around the NFL. Heading into Week 4, he is third in the nation in passing yards.

Darian Mensah stats: 1,036 passing yards, 8 total TDs, -6 rushing yards, 159.2 rating

17. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Texas A&M sophomore Marcel Reed has been outstanding in helping the Aggies post 40 more points in all three of their games this season. In the biggest showcase of his Heisman potential, in their Week 3 clash against Notre Dame, Reed torched the Irish with 360 yards through the air and 37 more on the ground. The Aggies are a top 10 team because of the immense talents of their starting QB.

Marcel Reed stats: 869 passing yards, 10 total TDs, 142 rushing yards, 1603 rating

18. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola showed a lot of potential in his freshman season in 2024. Over the first three weeks of the college football season, he has proven he’s grown, and his completion percentage is way up from last season. The Cornhuskers have playoff potential in 2025 because of the performance of Raiola.

Dylan Raiola stats: 829 passing yards, 8 total TDs, 19 rushing yards, 178.8 rating

19. Steve Angeli, Syracuse

Syracuse QB Steve Angeli was the program’s big transfer addition before the season. Early in the 2025 season, he is showing why Notre Dame should have held on to him. He currently leads the nation in passing yards and has helped lead the team to a solid 2-1 start.

Steve Angeli stats: 1,072 passing yards, 9 total TDs, -38 rushing yards, 154.0 passer rating

20. Drew Allar, Penn State

Penn State‘s Drew Allar passed on the NFL Draft earlier this year and chose to pursue a national championship in his senior season. And so far so good. He has led a dominant Nittany Lions offense this season, and the Ohio native continues to boost his value for the jump to the pros next year.

Drew Allar stats: 626 passing yards, 4 total TDs, 27 rushing yards, 137.3 rating