Just like in the NFL, the quarterback position is extremely important in the college ranks. So who are the best of the best right now? We aim to answer that for you with our top 20 college football QB rankings heading into Week 3 of the 2025 season.

1. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Many football evaluators believe LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft. In an era full of dual-threat QBs, the Tigers’ star is a traditional pocket passer who can sling it with the best of them. While his stats don’t jump off the page like other players in our top 20, he is a top-shelf prospect competing on a playoff contender and against elite competition in the SEC.

Garrett Nussmeier stats: 469 passing yards, -25 rushing yards, 2 total TDs, 124.0 rating

2. John Mateer, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners added former Washington State QB John Mateer via the portal, and it has proven to be a huge move for them in 2025. The junior is off to a fantastic start and put the nation on notice in leading the team to a big Week 2 win over Michigan. Mateer is quickly becoming a serious Heisman Trophy candidate.

John Mateer stats: 662 passing yards, 7 total TDs, 98 rushing yards, 163.1 rating

3. Dante Moore, Oregon

Oregon is off to a fantastic start, partially due to the strong play of Donte Moore. He has been a machine running their offense and heads into Week 3 with an absurd 213.7 passer rating and a completion percentage of 77.3 after two games. The sophomore is slowly pushing himself into Heisman consideration.

Donte Moore stats: 479 passing yards, 6 total TDs, 29 rushing yards, 213.7 rating

4. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

South Carolina has a chance to make serious noise in the playoffs later this year because of the talents of early Heisman Trophy contender LaNorris Sellers. The sophomore brings gamebreaker potential either through the air or on the ground and is only getting better.

LaNorris Sellers stats: 337 passing yards, 3 total TDs, 48 rushing yards, 152.4 rating

5. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Illinois senior Luke Altmyer gets lost in the Big Ten shuffle behind Drew Allar and the hype around Julian Sayin, but the veteran QB has his team off to a fast start this season. After two weeks, he has posted a 75.0 completion percentage and 0 INTs. He is a legit top 10 QB in the country.

Luke Altmyer stats: 513 passing yards, 6 total TDs, -12 rushing yards, 195.9 rating

6. Drew Allar, Penn State

Penn State‘s Drew Allar passed on the NFL Draft earlier this year and chose to pursue a national championship in his senior season. And so far so good. He has led a dominant Nittany Lions offense this season, and the Ohio native continues to boost his value for the jump to the pros next year.

Drew Allar stats: 417 passing yards, 3 total TDs, 9 rushing yards, 145.6 rating

7. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Similar to LSU’s Nussmeier, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik is a classic pocket passer who has gotten a ton of buzz as a top NFL prospect next spring. He is also a major reason why Clemson is a sleeper team in the 2025 college football season. While his numbers don’t look amazing, don’t get it twisted, he is an elite QB this season.

Cade Klubnik stats: 426 passing yards, 2 Total TDs, -3 rushing yards, 121.6 rating

8. Carson Beck, Miami

Miami‘s Carson Beck is the most accomplished QB in all of college football. He left the Bulldogs to seek out one more huge payday and hopefully boost his value for the NFL Draft next spring. So far, he is definitely impressing scouts after a strong start to the year, including leading the Hurricanes to a big Week 1 win over Notre Dame.

Carson Beck stats: 472 passing yards, 2 total TDs, -2 rushing yards, 172.5 rating

Rocco Becht has Iowa State off to a great start and in early playoff contention heading into Week 3. He has strong throwing mechanics and a quick release. But his ability to extend plays and make accurate passes on the run makes him a threat every second until the whistle blows.

Rocco Becht stats: 595 passing yards, 7 total TDs, 44 rushing yards, 161.0 rating

10. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Ohio State‘s Julian Sayin has the unenviable task of being a first-time starter for a defending champion. Yet, despite the immense pressure, he has looked very impressive in the Buckeyes’ first two starts. He is top five in the nation in passer rating and is the most accurate passer in college football heading into Week 3.

Julian Sayin stats: 432 passing yards, 5 total TDs, -5 passing yards, 209.7 rating

11. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson showed a lot of potential in his first season as a starter in 2024, and he has grown even more in 2025. The senior is top three in passing yards heading into Week 3 after kicking off the new season with a pair of 400+ yard throwing days. The Bears have one of the best passing attacks in the country because of Robertson.

Sawyer Robertson stats: 859 passing yards, 8 total TDs, 1 rushing yard, 159.4 ratings

12. Jayden Maiava, USC

One-time UNLV talent Jayden Maiava is off to a great start for USC in 2025. While the Trojans haven’t faced world beaters in the first two weeks, the leader of the offense helped the team stomp their way to 73 and 59 point performances to begin the year. He has been smart and efficient, and being top three in the country in passer rating proves it.

Jayden Maivava stats: 707 passing yards, 7 total TDs, 14 rushing yards, 262.4 rating

13. Arch Manning, Texas

Texas star Arch Manning is the most hyped player in college football this year. That’s what comes with being the grandson of an NFL Hall of Famer and uncles who are also a pair of NFL QB greats. After a very bumpy start to his first year as a starter, he bounced back in a big way in Week 2 as he threw for nearly 300 yards and four TDs against San Jose State. He resides outside our top 10 due to his turnover issues (an INT in both games).

Arch Manning stats: 465 passing yards, 61 rushing yards, 6 total TDs, 145.9 rating

14. Taylen Green, Arkansas

Arkansas QB Jaylen Green is the best running QB in the nation when it comes to the big conferences in college football. After just a pair of games, he has nearly two hundred rushing yards. That threat opens up his passing opportunities, so he has been a problem on that front as well. Hitting on 71.9 percent of his passes and tallying 10 passing TDs already.

Taylen Green stats: 561 passing yards, 11 total TDs, 192 rushing yards, 205.5 rating

15. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

If Arizona State can get back to the playoffs in 2025, it will be because of Sam Leavitt’s arm and legs. He had a breakout season in 2024 as a freshman and is expected to be even better in 2025. Although he had a surprisingly rough showing in Week 2 (82 passing yards), don’t sleep on the Sun Devils star.

Sam Leavitt stats: 339 passing yards, 5 total TDs, 98 rushing yards, 110.4 rating

16. Dylan Lonergan, Boston College

In his first season as a starter, Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan has looked very good for Boston College. Over the first two games, he has led the Eagles offense to 66 and 40 points, and already has eight passing TDs heading into Week 3.

Dylan Lonergan stats: 658 passing yards, 8 total TDs, -1 rushing yards, 179.3 rating

17. Darian Mensah, Duke

Duke will always be known for its basketball team, but sophomore Darian Mensah is making the football program worth watching each week. While they came up short against Illinois in Week 2, the emerging NFL prospect still threw for 334 yards and two TDs against the Fighting Illini.

Darian Mensah stats: 723 passing yards, 5 total TDs, -8 rushing yards, 184.2 rating

18. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola showed a lot of potential in his freshman season in 2024. Over the first two weeks of the college football season, he has proven he’s grown, and his completion percentage is way up from last season. The Cornhuskers have playoff potential in 2025 because of the high potential of Raiola.

Dylan Raiola stats: 607 passing yards, 6 total TDs, 12 rushing yards, 175.1 rating

19. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Like Duke, Kansas is more known for its bball program. However, Jalon Daniels has made the Jayhawks a very tough out in the Big 12 in 2025. While they won’t be a playoff contender this season, the versatile QB leads a high-flying offense that is one of the best in the nation to begin the season.

Jalen Daniels stats: 679 passing yards, 10 total TDs, 90 rushing yards, 182.3 rating

20. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Kansas State will be a competitive team in 2025 because of junior Avery Johnson. The Wichita native is a dangerous runner who can make big plays in the passing game. He may not go on to be a star in the pros, but at the collegiate level, he is a problem for opposing defenses.

Avery Johnson stats: 763 passing yards, 7 total TDs, 78 rushing yards, 148.9 rating