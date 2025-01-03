8 Winners And Losers After Notre Dame Dominates Georgia In Sugar Bowl, Including Parker Jones And First-Round Byes

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs 23-10 in the Sugar Bowl, advancing to face Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Orange Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 9. We take a look at the eight winners and losers from the Sugar Bowl.

Winner: Notre Dame

Notre Dame's physical defense and special teams led the victory, complemented by timely offensive contributions. The Fighting Irish rushed for 154 yards, recovered two forced fumbles on defense, and scored on a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. This performance earned them a semifinal matchup against Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

Loser: Georgia

Georgia's offense struggled against Notre Dame's formidable defense. Gunner Stockton, making his first career start due to Carson Beck's injury, threw for 234 yards and one touchdown but lost one fumble. The Bulldogs' rushing attack managed only 62 yards.

Winner: Marcus Freeman

Head coach Marcus Freeman continues to build an impressive legacy at Notre Dame. In three full seasons, Freeman has improved the Fighting Irish's record each year, leading them to a 13-1 mark and putting them one victory away from the National Championship game.

Loser: Parker Jones

When Georgia's Parker Jones (No. 39 in the picture) woke up this morning, he didn't expect to become a household name during the Sugar Bowl. Jones, an inactive redshirt sophomore who has yet to play a snap in his college career, drew an interference penalty after a referee ran into him on the sidelines during Arian Smith's 66-yard completion from Stockton. Instead of being on Notre Dame's 12-yard-line, the Bulldogs were pushed back 15 yards. Their drive stalled and they ended up kicking a field goal.

Winner: Riley Leonard

He might not have lit it up through the air, but Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was an integral part getting the Fighting Irish to the semifinals. Leonard converted a 3rd and 7 on a run where he leaped over a Georgia defender for the first down with just under six minutes left in the game. Riley threw for 90 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another 80, including a 32-yard run.

Loser: Teams with first-round byes

Notre Dame's victory over Georgia completed a surprising quarterfinal round where all top-seeded teams with first-round byes were eliminated. Top-seeded Oregon, No. 3 Boise State, and No. 4 Arizona State joined Georgia in defeat, leaving teams seeded fifth through eighth to compete for the national title.

Winner: Jayden Harrison

Notre Dame kick returner Jayden Harrison delivered a decisive blow to open the second half, returning the kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. The score extended Notre Dame’s lead to 20-3 and proved insurmountable for Georgia.

Loser: Carson Beck

