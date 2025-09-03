The Miami Hurricanes kicked off the 2025 season in the best way possible. The Canes picked up a huge resume-building win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who were ranked No. 6 heading into the matchup.

It wasn’t a perfect showing by any means, but getting a top-10 win is always nice. Carson Beck, in his first game with the team after transferring from Georgia, threw for 205 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Canes racked up 332 total yards of offense and walked away with a 27-24 win over the Irish.

That win was important considering the Canes have to play Florida, Florida State, Louisville, and SMU later this season. Now, with the Week 1 action behind us, the team at CBS Sports has projected the entire 12-team College Football Playoff field, and the Canes are going to like their placement.

In this projection, the Canes earn the No. 3 seed and play the winner of the No. 6 vs. No. 11 matchup in the Orange Bowl. Regarding Miami, the following analysis was offered:

The Hurricanes led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter and despite the Irish’s best efforts, Miami held on to defeat Notre Dame 27-24 on Sunday night. However, Miami still has several key matchups on the horizon with Florida, Florida State and Louisville all in consecutive matchups to end September and begin October. Based on seeding, they’d either face Florida or Georgia in the first round — a matchup that has major intrigue for everyone involved. Miami and Florida will meet by the end of the month, and the in-state rivals would make for an exciting atmosphere. Meanwhile, Georgia is the team of new Miami QB Carson Beck.

As mentioned above, the Canes would play against either Georgia or Florida in this projection. Either matchup would be intriguing, with one being an in-state showdown and the other providing a chance for Beck to knock out his former team.

Of course, much could change between now and the end of the season. The Canes have plenty of tough matchups on the schedule, and the ACC won’t be a cakewalk. Clemson already having one loss could certainly help Miami, but Florida State looks better than expected after shockingly defeating Alabama.

It will be interesting to see how the projections change over the coming weeks. The Canes will play against FCS Bethune-Cookman in Week 2 before taking on South Florida in Week 3.